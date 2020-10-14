Diane B. Vigilante



Diane B. Vigilante, 88, died peacefully at home on Oct. 12. Born in 1932 in Chicago, Diane was a child of the Great Depression and World War II. Her memories of the tough 30's included many relatives coming to Chicago seeking work. During the war, she kept a Victory Garden to help feed the family. Her parents, George Berg and Fannie (Jerina) Berg, moved west to Colorado Springs after the war where, after high school, Diane worked for Farmers Insurance as a secretary. She met her future husband, Frank, then in the Army, at a Camp Carson dance. Their marriage produced three children, Patricia, Frank and John.



Over the years, they lived in Brooklyn, Berkeley, CA, Piscataway, NJ, Naperville, IL and finally settled in Fair Haven, NJ in 1970. Diane worked for many years at VNA Health Group as a hospice volunteer, visiting patients who needed companionship. Diane was an avid reader and traveler. She made many trips to Italy, Sicily, Spain and other European countries. Other trips were to Antarctica, New Guinea, the Galapagos Islands, Japan and South America including a cruise down the Amazon. In the U.S., she and Frank spent a week rafting on the Colorado River and visited many states. They have belonged to the Shrewsbury River Yacht Club for many years. Their family hosted the crews of tall ships from Japan, Columbia, Italy, Indonesia and Germany during several Operation Sail events. They also supported a number of racehorses at Monmouth Park.



Diane was a very caring mother to her children and their spouses, Patricia and Robert, Frank and Nancy, John and Penny. She adored her grandchildren, Abby, Hank, Rachel, Laura, Brooke, Steven, P.J., and Katie, and her great grandchildren Graham, Reid, Heidi, Hannah.



Visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 3 to 6 P.M. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to VNAHG Hospice, 23 Main St, Holmdel, NJ 07733.









