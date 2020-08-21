Diane DeLeo
Marlboro - On August 19, 2020 age 61, Diane DeLeo (nee Chiapperino) loving wife of Nicholas J. DeLeo and mother of Nicholas and Anthony, peacefully passed away while surrounded by her family. Diane was born on October 29, 1958 on Staten Island to Angelo and Victoria Chiapperino. She married Nicholas J. DeLeo on April 17, 1982 and they were blessed with two sons. She was known to be fun loving and for her devotion to her family. Diane is survived by her beloved husband Nicholas J. DeLeo of 38 years; her sons, Nicholas and Anthony DeLeo and his wife Samantha; mother, Victoria Fusco; sister, Vicky Lynn Bermudez and husband Victor; many brother and sister-in-laws. She was predeceased in death by her father Angelo and stepfather Paul Fusco. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24th, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Highway 79, Morganville, NJ.
Funeral Mass will be held August 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Gabriels Church, 100 North Main Street,Marlboro, NJ.
Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com