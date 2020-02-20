|
Diane Feller
Bayville - Diane Feller, 60, of Bayville, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Diane was born in Kearny, NJ and raised in North Arlington. She worked as an Agency Service Representative #3 for Consumer Affairs in Newark, NJ for many years.
Diane is predeceased by her parents, Paul & Emily Feller and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Feller. She is survived by her 3 loving sisters, Ruth Graziadei of Whiting, NJ, Margaret Rose Rank of Lake Ariel, PA and Carol Lynn Dechert of Glen Burnie, MD; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Friends may call on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-3pm and 7-9pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ. Visitation will continue on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9-10am with a funeral service starting at 10am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020