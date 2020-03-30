|
|
Diane Hilmy
Hazlet - Diane Hilmy, 73, of Hazlet, passed away on Sunday, March 29th, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel. She was born in Long Island, NY, lived in Staten Island, prior to moving to Hazlet in 1985. Diane was a care giver at Regency Park in Hazlet and Laurel Bay in Keansburg. She also worked for the Dollar Tree in Holmdel and Frank's Nursery in Hazlet. Diane loved flowers and plants, gardening was her passion. She loved her family very much. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 43 years; Tom Hilmy of Hazlet; her son; Kevin Gonzalez of Keansburg; four daughters and son in-law; Alexandria Cannizzaro of Colonia, Mettie Hilmy of Colorado, Lisa and Michael Pillarella of Florida and Tannya Hilmy of Hazlet; two brothers; Joseph and Charlie Hudson of Long Island; two sisters; Sandy Grucci and Elaine Ferrante of Long Island; fifteen Grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Cremation will be private. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020