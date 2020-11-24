Diane L. McCarthy
Toms River - Diane L. McCarthy, 76 of Toms River, New Jersey passed away peacefully on November 19th. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she has been a resident of Toms River for most of her adult life. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church.
A graduate of St. Jean Babtiste Academy High School and was a lifelong employee of Community Medical Center in Toms River. Diane held several positions at the hospital serving in Human Resources, Patient Care and as a Patient Advocate retiring in 2008. She always enjoyed her work, regardless of the position, as she felt she made a difference in patient care, and enjoyed the relationships she had with her co-workers who became lifelong friends.
Diane was both an avid and accomplished knitter and everyone in the family, as well as friends, were the recipient of her beautiful and professional work. She relished the opportunity to assist anyone wishing to learn the craft or to demonstrate the more complicated techniques. Her Friday knit club was always a date she looked forward to as well as their holiday party's with her numerous knit club friends. All of which have become like family.
Diane was also an enthusiastic reader and enjoyed movies as well. She loved to share books she enjoyed and was a willing recipient of books friends and family recommended.
Diane found peace at the sea, whether it be on the Norma K with her son Sean, very often signing up for both the morning and afternoon excursions or crabbing on the Barnegat Bay with whomever she could "volunteer". In both cases, however, the food, snacks and conversations on the trip was significantly more important than the "catch"
Diane most cherished her daily "discussions" with her daughter Kimberly, that always seemed to resort to a video they found hilarious " Linda, Linda, you're not listening to me". This was a ritual that began most evenings around 6:30 while Kimberly was preparing dinner and extended to most Sunday dinners at Kimberly's home. Diane loved hearing about the successes and achievements of all her grandchildren and their photographs were prominent throughout her home.
She is predeceased by her parents, William and Beatrice Fournier. Diane is survived by her brother Ronald Fournier, Baltimore, Maryland, her daughter Kimberly and Angelo Massaro, Ocean, NJ, her son Sean and Melisa, Centreville, VA, her 5 grandchildren, Alexa, Olivia, Camille, Natalie and Ian along with her faithful companion Charlie, her cat who she loved.
As per her request, no viewing is scheduled but a memorial service will be planned for a later date. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Diane's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com
