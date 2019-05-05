|
Diane M. Cross
Jackson Twp. - DIANE M. CROSS, 80, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at home. She was born in Newark, NJ, and resided in Matawan, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 18 years ago.
Diane was a beautiful, compassionate and giving mother, sister, wife and friend. Her family, most especially her grandchildren, Gabby, Teak, Brennan and Kaleigh were the joy of her life. She adored spending every free minute with her kids and grandkids, and loved throwing parties with friends and welcomed everyone with open arms. She cherished her nieces and nephews and relished watching them grow and have families of their own. She always looked forward to her yearly gatherings with her brother and sister in laws on her husband's side of the family immensely.
Diane also enjoyed attending Saturday night mass with friends and going to dinner afterwards. Skip Parks, her longtime companion, was a true gentleman and partner. The Cross and Gallicchio families are forever indebted to Skip for his love and kindness that he showered Diane with during their almost 20 years together.
Diane was predeceased by her husband Frank Cross, and her beloved son, Francis "Chip" Cross. A devoted Catholic, she awaited the day she would be reunited with them and that day came on Frank's birthday May 1, 2019. They are having a birthday and reunion party like none other!
The Cross and Gallicchio families are eternally grateful for all the love and support that was given to Diane after her stroke in 2015.
Diane was a true lady. She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Rest in peace Mom.
Diane is survived by her son, Christian Cross and his wife, Kristin of Middletown, NJ; her daughter, Holly Gallicchio and her husband, Michael of Monmouth Beach, NJ; her 4 grandchildren, Gabriella Gallicchio of Monmouth Beach, NJ, Michael Gallicchio of Monmouth Beach, NJ, Brennan Cross, and Kaleigh Cross both of Middletown, NJ; her sisters, Patricia Haley Fisher of Freehold, NJ, Catharine Bartz of Old Bridge, NJ, Nancy Daum and her husband, Roy of Forked River, NJ, and Mary Jane Sten of South Carolina; and by her long-time companion, Edmund "Skip" Parks of Jackson Twp.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 4-8 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Her Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:30 AM at St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Please gather at 9:15 AM at the church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 360 Broadway, Keyport, NJ 07735. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant House International, Attn: Jade Nelson, 5 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10001 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019