Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
685 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
Diane Mary Wilson Obituary
Diane Mary Wilson, 67, of Toms River, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born and raised in Wayne, NJ and lived in Toms River for over 40 years. Diane, a former teacher was very active with St. Joseph's Parish and Schools. She loved spending time with her friends, family, and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Peter A. Wilson; and her loving children Wendy Yorke, Laura Lee Bochicchio, and J.D. Wilson. She is also survived by her son in laws, " The Mikes" along with her cherished grandchildren; Michael and Ellee, as well as many loving brothers and sisters.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. The committal service will be at a later date. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
