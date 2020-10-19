Diane McMahon
Brick - Diane Clark McMahon 72, of Brick, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born in Neptune to the late Walter and Janet Clark, she grew up in Spring Lake Heights and lived in Point Pleasant for forty-five years before moving to Brick last year.
Mrs. McMahon was a graduate of Manasquan High School, Class of 1966, where she was captain of the Twirler Squad. She went on to graduate from Glassboro State College and became a teacher for Freehold Township, where she taught for several years.
She had been a member of the Shore Community Women and she enjoyed needlepoint and knitting. Diane loved the beach, specifically Pompano Beach in Manasquan where she spent many hours in the ocean and on the sand most of her life. She had an unsurpassed love for her family and enjoyed hosting numerous dinners and holidays.
Surviving are her beloved husband of forty-nine years, Robert McMahon; and two daughters, Tara Mika and husband, Ted of Brick and Shanna Quinn and husband, Matt of Manasquan. Also surviving are her sister, Lucille Soper; and many dear friends.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 - 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 21 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11 a.m., Thursday, October 22 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Martha, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant, followed by inurnment at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt. (Facial coverings are required and adherence to social distancing will be in effect)
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Greater New Jersey Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org/nj
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com