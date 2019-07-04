|
|
Diane Roberta Unangst
Fair Haven - Diane Roberta Unangst, most recently of Fair Haven, died on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital. Diane was born on June 2nd, 1955 to her parents, Robert Ezra Unangst and Merle Beverly Miller, and sister Beverly Unangst, all of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter Margaret Ann Scholtz.
Diane was raised in New Providence New Jersey. After spending college in Bennington Vermont and Providence Rhode Island, she later lived in Colts Neck, Middletown, and Fair Haven New Jersey. Diane spent her life on the things she loved the most: creating and collecting art, studying the Bible and practicing the teachings of God, creating AT&T's first internet service provider, composing and playing music on the piano, studying the architecture of French cathedrals, rescuing dogs, interior design of houses, running, her marriage, her friendships, care of her parents, and raising her daughter. She was vibrant and passionate.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held on Sunday, July 7th from noon to 4 pm at the Majestic Hotel in Ocean Grove New Jersey (19 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove NJ 07756). Donations may be made on Diane's behalf to Faith Speaks World Outreach https://www.gofundme.com/InMemoryOfDianeU
Arrangements are under the direction of Polhemus Cremation Services, 203 Main Street, West Creek, NJ. For complete obituary information or to send condolences, please visit www.polhemuscremations.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019