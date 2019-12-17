Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Resources
Neptune - Diane Scholl, 66 of Neptune passed away on Monday December 16, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side. Diane was born and raised in Ocean Township where she graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1971 and then received her bachelor's degree from Moravian College in 1975. After college Diane worked as an agent for Prudential and Allied Insurance companies for several years. Then started her 20 years career working for the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, retiring in 2013. Diane loved going to the beach, walking the boardwalk with her mother, relaxing at Ocean Township pool and spending time with her family.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 33 years William Scholl and their son loving Christopher Scholl both of Neptune. Diane is also survived by her beloved mother Phyllis Walters of Ocean Township. Diane was predeceased by her father Charles Walters.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" service planned for April of 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. In Diane's spirit memorial donations may be made to a . To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
