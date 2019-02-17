|
|
Diane Theresa Gonzalez
Marlboro Township - Diane Theresa Roma Gonzalez, 75, of Marlboro Township peacefully passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband, Helio Gonzalez, and her son, Ian Helio Gonzalez. Diane is predeceased by her daughters Gina Michelle and Nicole Diane Gonzalez. Additionally, Diane is survived by her sister, Carol Johns and her husband Peter, a brother Donald Roma and his wife Ramona and sister Michele Roma.
She was a graduate of Brigham Young University and received a Master's Degree in speech pathology from Douglass College, New Brunswick.
Diane worked as a speech therapist in the Freehold Township School District, where she changed the lives of innumerable elementary school children for 35 years, retiring in 2005
Diane was very active in theater. She was an accomplished actress and singer and delighted audiences of the local stage for many years.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Latter Day Saints and will be mourned by family and friends. Viewing at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold from 5pm-8pm on Thursday, February 21, and Friday, February 22 viewing at Latter Day Saints Chapel, 136 Wemrock Road, Freehold from 9am-11am with Interment service to follow at the Maplewood Cemetery, 169 West Main Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019