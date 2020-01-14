|
Diane Wallace
Voorhees - Diane Wallace, 82, of Voorhees, NJ, died on January 11, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Manhattan, NY and lived in Washington Heights before moving to Keansburg. Before starting her family, Diane had a long career with NJ Bell Telephone as a telephone operator, earning accolades as Miss Voice with a Smile. She ended her telephone career as a supervisor. Diane was a Counselor and Supervisor for CPC Behavioral Health Care Services working with mentally ill drug abusers. She always looked out for everyone else, developing her deep sense of social justice in the 1950's and 60's during the fight for Civil Rights. While raising her four children, she made a point of saving money in order to take them on vacation every year. She and her husband loved to travel and tour all over the Untied States and Canada with their motor home. While on her travels she enjoyed photographing everything she could.
Surviving are her husband of 39 years, John Wallace, Sr.; her children, Thomas Stephenson, predeceased by his husband Timothy Prescott, Edward Stephenson and Lori Springer, Susanne Cavage and her husband, Ken, and Bill Stephenson and his wife, Edie; her step-son and his wife, John and Silvia Wallace, Jr.; her step-daughter, Laura Wallace; her four grandchildren, Lily, Joey, Anna and Cora; her two nieces, Jeannine and Linda Ryan; and a host of cousins and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 8:30-10:30 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at St Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible contribution in Diane 's name to Pushups4Parkinsons, PO Box 1132, Waxhaw, NC 28173 or at https://www.pushups4parkinsons.org/give/. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit
www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020