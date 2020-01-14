Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd.
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Wallace Obituary
Diane Wallace

Voorhees - Diane Wallace, 82, of Voorhees, NJ, died on January 11, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Manhattan, NY and lived in Washington Heights before moving to Keansburg. Before starting her family, Diane had a long career with NJ Bell Telephone as a telephone operator, earning accolades as Miss Voice with a Smile. She ended her telephone career as a supervisor. Diane was a Counselor and Supervisor for CPC Behavioral Health Care Services working with mentally ill drug abusers. She always looked out for everyone else, developing her deep sense of social justice in the 1950's and 60's during the fight for Civil Rights. While raising her four children, she made a point of saving money in order to take them on vacation every year. She and her husband loved to travel and tour all over the Untied States and Canada with their motor home. While on her travels she enjoyed photographing everything she could.

Surviving are her husband of 39 years, John Wallace, Sr.; her children, Thomas Stephenson, predeceased by his husband Timothy Prescott, Edward Stephenson and Lori Springer, Susanne Cavage and her husband, Ken, and Bill Stephenson and his wife, Edie; her step-son and his wife, John and Silvia Wallace, Jr.; her step-daughter, Laura Wallace; her four grandchildren, Lily, Joey, Anna and Cora; her two nieces, Jeannine and Linda Ryan; and a host of cousins and other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 8:30-10:30 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 am at St Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible contribution in Diane 's name to Pushups4Parkinsons, PO Box 1132, Waxhaw, NC 28173 or at https://www.pushups4parkinsons.org/give/. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit

www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -