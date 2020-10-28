1/1
Dianne Furrow Buck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Furrow Buck

Long Branch - Dianne Furrow Buck, 73 of Long Branch passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:50pm.

Dianne was born in Newark, NJ but would eventually settle in Long Branch, NJ. It was there she would meet the love of her life, James, and the two would get married shortly after and start their family. She was an employee of Monmouth Medical Center and a Crossing Guard for the City of Long Branch on the corner of Prospect and Morris Ave.

Dianne will always be a remembered as strong woman, a woman who would always put others needs in front of her own. She was a homebody who loved to spend time with family, reading or watching Harry Potter Movies. She will be sorely missed.

Dianne is predeceased by her husband James E. Buck.

Dianne is survived by her daughter Tina Buck and her significant other Jeremiah Clark, her son Ernest Buck and his wife Jessica, her brother David Furrow, her sisters Paula Poyston and Rosemarie Wilson, her grandchildren Nicole Cintron and her Fiance Dane Hodge, Amanda and her husband John Ramos, Diana Choudry, Kayla and her husband Rick Meighan, Emily and Declan, and her beloved great-grandchildren Harmoni, Faith, Davien, Lilly, Dallas, Hayven and Elijah.

At Dianne's request she will be privately cremated.

"When you got it, you got it. When you don't, you don't." - Nana

To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Dianne's page a www.woolleyboglioli.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved