Dianne Furrow Buck
Long Branch - Dianne Furrow Buck, 73 of Long Branch passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:50pm.
Dianne was born in Newark, NJ but would eventually settle in Long Branch, NJ. It was there she would meet the love of her life, James, and the two would get married shortly after and start their family. She was an employee of Monmouth Medical Center and a Crossing Guard for the City of Long Branch on the corner of Prospect and Morris Ave.
Dianne will always be a remembered as strong woman, a woman who would always put others needs in front of her own. She was a homebody who loved to spend time with family, reading or watching Harry Potter Movies. She will be sorely missed.
Dianne is predeceased by her husband James E. Buck.
Dianne is survived by her daughter Tina Buck and her significant other Jeremiah Clark, her son Ernest Buck and his wife Jessica, her brother David Furrow, her sisters Paula Poyston and Rosemarie Wilson, her grandchildren Nicole Cintron and her Fiance Dane Hodge, Amanda and her husband John Ramos, Diana Choudry, Kayla and her husband Rick Meighan, Emily and Declan, and her beloved great-grandchildren Harmoni, Faith, Davien, Lilly, Dallas, Hayven and Elijah.
At Dianne's request she will be privately cremated.
"When you got it, you got it. When you don't, you don't." - Nana
