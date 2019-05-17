Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Gavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Gavin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dianne Gavin Obituary
Dianne Gavin

Ocean Gate - Dianne Gavin age 74 of Ocean Gate passed away peacefully on Monday May 13th. She retired in 2007 from the Ocean County Planning Board after 24 years. Dianne was born in South Orange, raised in Maplewood and lived in Pine Beach before moving to Ocean Gate 25 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband Jim, her daughter Kimberly Dunphey and her grandson Owen Scott. Surviving are her sons Doug Dunphey and John Dunphey, her brother George Rogers and his wife Fran. Visiting will be Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A funeral service will be held 10 am Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now