Dianne Gavin
Ocean Gate - Dianne Gavin age 74 of Ocean Gate passed away peacefully on Monday May 13th. She retired in 2007 from the Ocean County Planning Board after 24 years. Dianne was born in South Orange, raised in Maplewood and lived in Pine Beach before moving to Ocean Gate 25 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband Jim, her daughter Kimberly Dunphey and her grandson Owen Scott. Surviving are her sons Doug Dunphey and John Dunphey, her brother George Rogers and his wife Fran. Visiting will be Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A funeral service will be held 10 am Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
