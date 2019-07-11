|
|
Dianne Major
Barnegat Light - Dianne C. Major (nee Kruleski), age 70, of Barnegat Light passed away on June 30th, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Born in Manhattan, she grew up in Waldwick and Upper Saddle River, and was formerly of Loveladies and High Bar Harbor, most recently of Barnegat Light. Dianne graduated Waldwick High School in 1967 and had worked at Lenox China of Pomona until her retirement in 2007.
Dianne was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 2008 and her father Leonard Joseph Kruleski. Surviving are her two sons Robert Christopher Schenck and David Anthony Schenck, both of Tuckerton, her mother Evelyn Kruleski, siblings Lorraine Joan Carr and her husband Kevin of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Leonard Albert Kruleski and his partner Jennifer Bose of Waldwick, and Kristen Scholl and her family in Ringwood, NJ. Also surviving is her granddaughter Keara Lyn Schenck, and nieces, Rachel Carr, LCSW and her husband Ezequiel Martin and their family in Iowa City, IA, and Meredith Carr, PhD and her husband Joseph Bush and their family in Gaithersburg, MD, and Dianne's ex-husband Robert W. Schenck.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 from 6-8pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom. Interment will be at Noon on Wednesday at Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery, Wyckoff. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 633, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006
Published in Beach Haven Times on July 11, 2019