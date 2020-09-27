Dianne McKinney Van Arsdale



Ocean - Dianne McKinney Van Arsdale of Ocean, NJ, passed away on August 26, 2020 after a long illness and declining health. She was born in Plainfield, NJ on August 6, 1942 to parents Charles McKinney and Olive MacDowell McKinney. The family resided in North Plainfield, and Dianne graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1960. After graduating, she went on to study at Centenary College for women. She then pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse.



Dianne spent many wonderful childhood summers at the MacDowell farmhouse, her mother's childhood home, built by her grandfather in Linwood, Livingston Co., NY with cousins returning each year from many parts of the country. As an adult, she would continue to visit for many years.



She met and fell in love with her future husband Jack VanArsdale in 1964. They married during a blizzard in 1965, after which they lived briefly in Brooklyn, NY, while Jack pursued graduate studies. Their son Chris was born in Point Pleasant; and a few years later, their second son Daniel was born. She and Jack lived at in Ocean, NJ for the remainder of their married life together.



A strong advocate for women's rights and equality in our society, she served for many years as an officer in the Monmouth County chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW). Her love of animals and her deep connection to nature prompted her to support many animal welfare organizations including: Chimp Haven, Farm Sanctuary, the World Wildlife Fund, the National Wildlife Federation, and many more. As a thyroid cancer survivor, she became a strong advocate for natural healing and alternative medicine approaches in healthcare.



In her long career of service to others, she received her registered nursing degree from Monmouth Medical Center School of Nursing and practiced with a concentration in Intensive Care and ultimately as a specialist in Psychiatric Nursing at Riverview Medical Center. After receiving her Master of Science degree from Monmouth University in 1977, she taught psychiatric nursing at the Ann May School of Nursing. After her retirement from Ann May, she taught Nursing and Health studies at Monmouth University where she received outstanding accolades from students as well as her colleagues. She loved teaching and genuinely cared for the success of her students.



As giving and loving as she was professionally, she reserved her greatest love and devotion for her family. Her understanding, practical advice, kindness, and her unlimited spiritual and material generosity will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her beloved husband and soul mate of nearly 56 years, Jack, her sons Chris of Washington, DC, and Daniel of Remsenburg, NY and her daughters-in-law, Kat, Allison, and Maryanne, and six grandchildren: Oliver, Kayden, Daniel, Sofia, Jack, and Finn, all of whom she loved unreservedly.



Her wish would be that donations be given in her name to any animal shelter that preserves the lives of the animals in their care.









