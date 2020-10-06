1/1
Dina Scaramutz
Dina Scaramutz

Hazlet - Dina Scaramutz (née Banach), 58, of Hazlet, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. Born in Red Bank she was a resident of Hazlet most of her life.

She will be remembered for being the life of the party and for her sweet tooth for chocolate, especially extra caramel Milky Way bars. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored and had a special bond with.

She was predeceased by her father Francis Banach and her brother Brian Banach. Surviving are her beloved husband Ronald Scaramutz; her children: Michele White and her husband John, Jessica Scaramutz and her fiancé CJ Pulcine, and Anthony DePompa; her grandchildren: Sophia and Ava White; her mother Eleanor Banach; her brothers: Ken, Neil (Michele), and Ron Banach; her many dear nieces, nephews, and extended family; and her protector Rusty.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, October 9 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Avenue, Middletown. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at Komen.org/donate. For more information, directions, or to send online condolences, visit PflegerFuneralHome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
OCT
9
Liturgy
09:30 AM
St. Catherine's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
