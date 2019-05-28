|
Dinah Koch Berentes
Manchester - Dinah Koch Berentes, 95, of Manchester, NJ, passed away at home on May 24th, 2019. She was born and raised in Bloomfield, NJ, and graduated from Bloomfield High School. She attended Ocean County College, and was employed in the Medical Department of the Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, NJ. Dinah was a member of the church choir of Watsessing Methodist Church in Bloomfield and taught Sunday School to grades Kindergarten through 7. She volunteered at the YMCA and the Salvation Army. Dinah was Chairman of Education for the Ladies Home League for 15 years in Red Bank, NJ. She was employed by Robert Reynolds Associates and Brookdale College before moving to Manchester, NJ. She was a member of the Ladies Golf Club, YMCA, and the Salvation Army Home League. Dinah attended the Toms River Presbyterian Church.
Dinah was predeceased by her parents, Dina and Arthur Stavast; her two brothers: James Stavast and Andreas Stavast; a sister Helen Lawson; and her beloved husband Joseph Berentes who passed in 2010. She is also predeceased by her first husband Frederick Koch, father of her four loving children: Fred Koch and wife Ingunn, Andrew Koch, Peter Koch and Diane Kunen; six grandchildren: Dinah and Fredrikke Koch, Alexandra Hendrick and husband Mark, Ryan Koch, and Megan and Peter Koch; and three great grandchildren, Jack, Hance and Haily Fey.
A Committal Service will be held at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown at a later date. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 28, 2019