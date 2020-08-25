Diosdado P. Non, Jr. MD



Jackson - Longtime pathologist and lab director Diosdado Non Jr., 83, died Aug. 23.



He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in the province of Pangasinan, in the Philippines. He spent a good chunk of his boyhood in World War II in the hills of Luzon as his family hid and fled from the Japanese military.



He was 11 when his father, a civil engineer, uprooted the family to help build a new town in what was then a largely unsettled jungle of southern Mindanao. Diosdado grew up in the construction industry working under his disciplinarian father and alongside his younger siblings, a group that ultimately included seven brothers and a sister.



After graduating from the Notre Dame School of Marbel in 1954, he attended the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and returned home in 1960 as a surgeon and later administrator of the local hospital. He also found the time to help start a credit union, buy a small bus company and launch a local newspaper that occasionally ruffled a few feathers.



He emigrated in 1969 to the United States with his wife Priscilla and their 2-year-old son. In America, they expanded their family with two more children, while Diosdado opted for a new career as a pathologist. He worked in Philadelphia at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital while his wife resumed her profession as a pediatrician, but just as the Nons seemed settled in the United States, Priscilla developed brain cancer and died in 1974.



He went to work as a pathologist at Freehold Area Hospital, in central New Jersey, where he met Christine, who would marry him in 1976. Not long after their wedding, they bought Ocean County Medical Labs, which became the family business, with Diosdado as director and Christine as manager, though he also continued as a pathologist at Philadelphia hospitals for several years.



But his real passion was working with his hands. If he wasn't clearing out and refurbishing spaces in his barns, he was re-roofing them, or designing new windows, or fixing something in the heaps of old equipment that he acquired. When he wasn't working at his job or his DIY projects, he relished football, particularly when Notre Dame took the field.



Even when age slowed him, Diosdado stayed busy by growing vegetables in a large greenhouse, refurbishing equipment, and still working part-time as a pathologist, reading slides every until the day he went to the hospital for the last time.



He died Aug. 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christine; three children: Diosdado, Priscilla and Sergio, and their spouses Naomi, Rodney and Maria; four granddaughters: Rina, Alisa, Hana and Elizabeth; and six siblings: Teofilo, Lourdes, Alberto, Celso, Daniel and Alfredo; and many nieces and nephews.



Donations in his name can be sent to Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 New York Avel, New York NY 10065; Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, 701 Memorial Drive Suite 1, Asbury Park, NJ 07712; and Help Heal Veterans, P.O. Box 5025, Hagerstown MD 21741.









