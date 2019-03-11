|
Dolores A. Horohoe
Berkeley Twp. - Dolores A. Horohoe, 90, of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home.
Born in Brooklyn, NY.
Dolores is survived by John her husband of 70 years, her five children, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019