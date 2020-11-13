Dolores B. Leitstein (Debby)
Dolores B. Leitstein (Debby) passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born and raised in Long Branch, N.J. and also resided in Wanamassa, Tinton Falls, Renaissance in Manchester, and then Seabrook Village. Debby was married to her beloved Stanley for 62 years. She worked as a teachers' aid at Ocean Township High School and for 26 years at Fort Monmouth, where she retired in 1995 as a Procurement Contract Specialist and earned a degree at Brookdale Community College with honors.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Debby was a brilliant artist, loved music and had a great sense of humor.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, Louis and Emma Boss, her brother Theodore Boss, and three sisters; Ruth, Florence and Ida.
Debby is survived by her sister Janice Harris (Marshall); three daughters; Linda Mango (Vince), Diane Diedrich (Brian), and Judy Small (Rick); grandchildren Elissa (Braden), Andrea (Paul), Benjamin (Tana), Danielle, Allison, Jeffrey (Betsy), Samantha; and two great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Everly; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
: alz.org
.