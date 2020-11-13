1/
Dolores B. (Debby) Leitstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores B. Leitstein (Debby)

Dolores B. Leitstein (Debby) passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born and raised in Long Branch, N.J. and also resided in Wanamassa, Tinton Falls, Renaissance in Manchester, and then Seabrook Village. Debby was married to her beloved Stanley for 62 years. She worked as a teachers' aid at Ocean Township High School and for 26 years at Fort Monmouth, where she retired in 1995 as a Procurement Contract Specialist and earned a degree at Brookdale Community College with honors.

A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Debby was a brilliant artist, loved music and had a great sense of humor.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Louis and Emma Boss, her brother Theodore Boss, and three sisters; Ruth, Florence and Ida.

Debby is survived by her sister Janice Harris (Marshall); three daughters; Linda Mango (Vince), Diane Diedrich (Brian), and Judy Small (Rick); grandchildren Elissa (Braden), Andrea (Paul), Benjamin (Tana), Danielle, Allison, Jeffrey (Betsy), Samantha; and two great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Everly; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed.

Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association: alz.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved