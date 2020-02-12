|
|
Dolores Becker (Peterson) of Manalapan died peacefully February 12, 2020 at home. Dolores was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Nov. 14, 1932 and moved to Manalapan in 1968.
She was extremely active in St. Thomas More Roman R.C. Church parish, served on the Manalapan Englishtown Board of Education and was a founding member of the Manalapan High School Booster Club.
She worked at Raceway Park for 45 years as their office manager.
Dolores shared a love for baseball with her husband, Wendel. Her community activism was recognized by being named Person of the Year by the Jaycee's.
Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Wendelin and two sons, Wendelin, Jr. and Richard Becker.
She is survived by two sons, Paul and former wife, Bette, and Peter and wife JoAnn; two daughters, Dolores and her husband Thomas Farese, and Liz and her husband Gary Higley; and daughter-in-law, LuAnn Becker. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Dolores's visitation will be held at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday at St. Thomas More Church, 186 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan at 10 am. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wendel and Dolores Becker Scholarship Fund, Care of Manalapan High School 20 Church Lane, Manalapan, NJ 07726 for a perpetual scholarship to be awarded in their honor would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020