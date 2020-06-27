Dolores Benigno
Lakewood - Dolores Benigno, 90, of Lakewood, formerly of Paramus, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She is now reunited with the love of her life and husband of 61 years, John who passed away 6 years ago, also on June 25th. Dolores was born and raised in Union City where she met her husband John while working at local bank. In 1960 she & her husband moved to their new home 'in the country' Paramus, where they raised their family of 4 children. While in Paramus, Dolores was active in her parish Our Lady of Visitation and served as secretary for the organization Cursillo where she helped plan retreats focused on spirituality. Later in life Dolores & John moved to Lakewood to be closer to the beach and enjoyed many years with a wonderful group of new friends they met at The Fairways. Dolores is survived by her children, Joseph J. Benigno and his wife Sandy, Judith Berger and her husband Jeffrey, John C. Benigno and his wife Lisa, and Charles G. Benigno and his wife Janine. She was a devoted grandmother to Andrea, Jessica, Alyssa, Rebecca, Danielle, Christina, Nicholas, John, Joseph and Jaclyn and great-grandmother to Jack, Nate, Mallory, Ben and Anastasia. Dolores was always happiest around her family. She will be remembered for her strong spirit and opinions, her warm heart and her love and devotion to her family and friends. Due to current conditions, a private service for Dolores's immediate family will be held at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Condolences to the family can be posted on her Tribute Wall by visiting the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website, www.vpfh.com. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association in her name by visiting alz.org.
Lakewood - Dolores Benigno, 90, of Lakewood, formerly of Paramus, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She is now reunited with the love of her life and husband of 61 years, John who passed away 6 years ago, also on June 25th. Dolores was born and raised in Union City where she met her husband John while working at local bank. In 1960 she & her husband moved to their new home 'in the country' Paramus, where they raised their family of 4 children. While in Paramus, Dolores was active in her parish Our Lady of Visitation and served as secretary for the organization Cursillo where she helped plan retreats focused on spirituality. Later in life Dolores & John moved to Lakewood to be closer to the beach and enjoyed many years with a wonderful group of new friends they met at The Fairways. Dolores is survived by her children, Joseph J. Benigno and his wife Sandy, Judith Berger and her husband Jeffrey, John C. Benigno and his wife Lisa, and Charles G. Benigno and his wife Janine. She was a devoted grandmother to Andrea, Jessica, Alyssa, Rebecca, Danielle, Christina, Nicholas, John, Joseph and Jaclyn and great-grandmother to Jack, Nate, Mallory, Ben and Anastasia. Dolores was always happiest around her family. She will be remembered for her strong spirit and opinions, her warm heart and her love and devotion to her family and friends. Due to current conditions, a private service for Dolores's immediate family will be held at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Condolences to the family can be posted on her Tribute Wall by visiting the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website, www.vpfh.com. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association in her name by visiting alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.