Dolores C. Koerwer
Middletown - Dolores C. Koerwer, 91, of Middletown and Beach Haven Gardens, passed away suddenly on the morning of Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. A Communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church in New Monmouth for more than 60 years, she was the beloved and devoted wife of John R. Koerwer, the mother of eight children, the grandmother of 20, and the great-grandmother of six. She was an extraordinary wife and mother, running her household on a foundation of understanding, love, laughter, and a deep, abiding faith in God. Always pleasant in manner, she never missed a trick, and likewise never missed an opportunity to listen, to help, or to cheer up others. She always put others ahead of herself, and she offered up any complaints she had for the benefit of others. She saw the good in each person and the positive in every situation. Her strength and willpower were outweighed only by the kindness of her heart and the warmth of her smile.
An upbeat person by nature, she was at her happiest with her husband of 67 years at her side, the music playing, and her family gathered round, though a close second would be watching Villanova Basketball and cheering on the Wildcats or attending an upbeat musical. She delighted in playing the role of Grandmom and great Grandmom, loving nothing more than when the family beach house was packed with her children and grandkids. She sought and found fun in every aspect of life, and in particular playing cards with family late into summer nights at the shore. She took a deep and active interest in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and was always available in person, by phone, email, instant message, or letter to support them.
Sharp as a tack right up to the moment she was called home, she was still very much involved and in charge until God and St. Peter determined they needed another good and kind soul for a game of cards. She will be quoted often, missed always, and loved forever.
She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Ann (Powers) Cornely, her siblings, Donald Cornely MD, Reverend Joseph Cornely and Nancy Dougherty, and her son-in-law, Patrick McGee. Dolores is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, John R. Koerwer and her loving children, Marie McDermott and her husband, James, of Austin, TX, Denise Koerwer of Tinton Falls, Janice Robinson and her husband, Warren, of Littleton, CO, Lorrie McGee of Middletown, John R. Koerwer Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Wayne, PA, Joseph L. Koerwer and his wife, Beth, of Shrewsbury, Suzanne Messler and her husband, Brian, of Cream Ridge, and Laurence M. Koerwer and his wife, Maureen, of Huntington Valley, PA. She is also survived by her dear siblings, Reverend Francis Cornely and Laurence Cornely, twenty cherished grandchildren, six adored great grandchildren, and many treasured nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. Dolores will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA on Monday, June 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Dolores to the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity, 9001 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20903 For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.