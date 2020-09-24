Dolores "Grammy" Castle
Lincroft - Dolores "Grammy" Castle (nee Moran), of Lincroft, New Jersey passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 22, 2020 at the age of 90.
She was born on March 31, 1930 in Jersey City and enjoyed spending her childhood summers with her family in Highlands, NJ. Known at Snyder High School, as "Lori" she was actively involved in many clubs, the swim team and was a cheerleader. In 1949, Raymond T. Castle, Sr. proposed at the Copacabana, they were married, and their family grew with the births of their daughter and three sons. In 1958, they moved to Lincroft and the arrival of two more sons completed the family. Throughout the years, birthdays included homemade cakes, dinners were made from scratch, summers were spent at the beach club and she was happiest when her home was filled with her family and friends.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn & William Moran and her husband of 66 years, Raymond T. Castle, Sr., as well as her sons, Gerard and Raymond Jr and daughter-in-law, Nancy Castle. She is survived by her loving children: Marlene Schilt and her husband Jack, Douglas and his wife Coleen, Mark, William and his wife Leslie. Along with grandchildren: Meghan Schilt, Lauren Kennedy (David), Michelle Castle, Mark Castle (Jess), Owen Castle (Britt), Erin Castle, Taylor DeBartolome (Michael), Katie Castle and Tory Castle, plus her great- grandchildren: Madison Castle, Cooper and Cole Castle, Grace Rose Kennedy and Luca DeBartolome.
She is also survived: Evelyn Magee, Joan Givens, Marie Falvey, Helene Renzo (Jimmy) and Diane Pritzlaff (Dan) and throughout her live, these sisters were always right by each other's side. Dolores "Grammy" was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ on Sunday, September 27, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 28, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, Lincroft. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. https://tunnel2towers.org/donate/