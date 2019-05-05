Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church,
80 Embury Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ
Dolores Daly Hagerman

Dolores Daly Hagerman

Neptune City - Age 83, passed away on April 30, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 yrs, Robert, parents Joseph A. and Agnes, and brothers William and Alan. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Sharon Purpuro, sons Eric and Robert T, granddaughter, Jennifer, grandsons, Robert C., Jason, Justin, Ryan, Stephen, Christopher, her brother, Joseph, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dolores worked for New Jersey Natural Gas for 38 yrs until retiring in 1998. Dolores loved to tell you a joke and always had a beautiful smile for everyone she knew and didn't know. She loved her family deeply and has left an imprint on the hearts of everyone that knew her. A celebration of life service will be held on 5/16/19,10:30AM at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 80 Embury Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Alzheimer's NJ, 400 Morris Ave, Ste 251, Denville, NJ 07834 or www.alznj.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019
