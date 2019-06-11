|
|
Dolores Dolan
Matawan - Dolores "Dee" Jean Dolan, of Matawan, a single child; born in Staten Island, NY on Nov. 11, 1938, passed away on Fri., June 8, 2019.
While being a ham operator, Dee majored in English and minored in film in college. Her success and education does not compare to her wisdom. Dee always had the right words say.
Dee in her free time, dedicated herself for years researching ancestry and genealogy; all while beginning a family tree of her own. She is the root to our tree, and we are the branches. Honored to announce her biggest accomplishment, her nine children, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren with one more on the way. We couldn't be more grateful for all the love and life she has brought to us.
Dee enjoyed her computer, video games, traveling, gambling for fun, poetry and painting. Survived by her family, we have love for infinity. "I wish you enough".
At her request, services will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019