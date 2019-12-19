|
Dolores "Dee" Frances Ballerino
Waco, TX - Dolores "Dee" Frances Ballerino, age 87 of Waco, Texas passed peacefully at home, into the loving arms of Jesus on December 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Her faith in God sustained her through her short, courageous battle with cancer.
Dee was born to Joseph and Jessie Falco on Oct 28, 1932 in Asbury Park, NJ, and was the youngest of eight children, of a close knit Italian family.
Dee attended local schools and after graduating in 1951 from Asbury Park High School, she went to work for the local phone company as a switch board operator.
She married Michael Anthony Ballerino, also of Asbury Park on August 5, 1956 and they shared over 63 years of their life together.
Dee's care and compassion for others led her back to school to pursue a nursing career in her late forties, She specialized in drug and alcohol rehabilitation and counseling, continuing in this field until retirement.
After Mike and Dee's retirement, they first relocated to Lake Worth, Florida, and then finally settled in Waco, Texas to be closer to their 3 children.
Dee's exuberance and love for life was infectious and touched not only her family, but also her many friends. She nurtured a close and loving relationship with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and always stated she had the best family in the world and participated with them in life to the fullest.
She is survived by her beloved husband Mike ; son Joey,and wife Iris, son Carl and wife Rosemary, and daughter Deanne . She was lovingly know as "Nanny" to her five grandchildren,: Melissa and husband Jeremy, Abigail, and husband Adam, Michael and wife Deborah, Brittany and Nathan, along with eight, great grandchildren : Joshua, Emily, Avery, Katie, Jaxson, Jackson, Jenna and Dominic. She was proceeded in death by her parents, seven siblings and granddaughter Shannon.
She will be forever loved and greatly missed by all those whose lives she richly touched.
Service will be held
Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Ministries
496 Halbert Lane
Waco, TX 76705
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019