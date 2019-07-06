|
|
Dolores Gallina
Oakhurst -
Dolores Gallina 87, of Oakhurst, N.J. passed away on June 30th after a brief illness. The former Dolores Klauss was a graduate of Irvington High school and Monmouth College. During her junior year science class, she sat behind a very handsome star on the Irvington High football team, John Gallina. He would become the love of her life. Marriage was on hold until John fulfilled his football scholarship at Muhlenberg college and after his discharge from the Marine Corps, as a Korean War combat veteran. Dolores received her teaching degree while raising 4 sons. She eventually choose a career with the federal government, but always had time for her family, often lamenting, '"Staying home with my boys, was the best time of my life".
Dolores is predeceased by her husband John in 2017, brother George and daughter- in- law Carol. She is survived by her four sons and their families; Kevin, and his wife, Phyllis; Steven and his wife, BJ; Jeffrey; John Jr and his fiancé Beth; six grandchildren, Tyler, Sydney, Mason, Blair, Brianne and Erin. Dolores is reunited with her football hero. Visitation is Sunday July 7th from 5-9 at Bongarzone Funeral Home ,Tinton Falls. Funeral mass is Monday, 10:30 AM at St. Jerome Church, West Long Branch. Committal to follow at General Doyle Memorial Cemetery at 1 PM. Condolences can be sent to www.BongarzoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 6 to July 7, 2019