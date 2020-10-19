1/1
Dolores Hakim
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Hakim

Spring Lake Heights - Dolores D. Hakim, 92, surrounded by her loving family went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020, Dolores was born on New Year's Eve 1927 in Bayonne. Dolores's birthday was always a celebration! Born and raised in Bayonne, Dolores was a pioneer along with many women in the 1940's who sought full time careers. Dolores was a registered nurse for fifty years.

Del loved the beach and moved to the Jersey Shore where she lived for many years. She was an avid traveler who had a soft spot for south Florida, making many trips to Jupiter Beach, during the winters, with her sister Arlene. She loved crossword puzzles, playing bridge and doing needlepoint. She was a member of the Monmouth County Association for the Blind and The Garden Club of Spring Lake.

Dolores married Chester Szymanski in 1949 and had three children. Dolores is predeceased by her precious parents Harry and Rose Hakim and brother-in-law, Richard McGillis.

Dolores is survived by loving sister Arlene McGillis; sons, Robert Szymanski and his partner Patti O'Neil, Chet Szymanski and his partner Erica Eichholz, Bill Szymanski and his wife Nancy; five grandchildren, Jesse Szymanski and his wife Soleil, Luke Szymanski and his partner Paige Desrosiers, Leah Szymanski Lucy and her husband Sean, Deana Szymanski Gaeta and her husband Robert, Katie Szymanski and her partner John Santini, and great grandson Lando Marcel Neville Szymanski (London, England). She also leaves many dear cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Celebration of her life will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 8:30am - 10:00am, followed by a 10:30am Mass at St. Catharine's Church in Spring Lake. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved