Dolores Hakim
Spring Lake Heights - Dolores D. Hakim, 92, surrounded by her loving family went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020, Dolores was born on New Year's Eve 1927 in Bayonne. Dolores's birthday was always a celebration! Born and raised in Bayonne, Dolores was a pioneer along with many women in the 1940's who sought full time careers. Dolores was a registered nurse for fifty years.
Del loved the beach and moved to the Jersey Shore where she lived for many years. She was an avid traveler who had a soft spot for south Florida, making many trips to Jupiter Beach, during the winters, with her sister Arlene. She loved crossword puzzles, playing bridge and doing needlepoint. She was a member of the Monmouth County Association for the Blind and The Garden Club of Spring Lake.
Dolores married Chester Szymanski in 1949 and had three children. Dolores is predeceased by her precious parents Harry and Rose Hakim and brother-in-law, Richard McGillis.
Dolores is survived by loving sister Arlene McGillis; sons, Robert Szymanski and his partner Patti O'Neil, Chet Szymanski and his partner Erica Eichholz, Bill Szymanski and his wife Nancy; five grandchildren, Jesse Szymanski and his wife Soleil, Luke Szymanski and his partner Paige Desrosiers, Leah Szymanski Lucy and her husband Sean, Deana Szymanski Gaeta and her husband Robert, Katie Szymanski and her partner John Santini, and great grandson Lando Marcel Neville Szymanski (London, England). She also leaves many dear cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Celebration of her life will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 8:30am - 10:00am, followed by a 10:30am Mass at St. Catharine's Church in Spring Lake. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com