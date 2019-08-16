|
|
Dolores J. Eccleston
Brick - Dolores J. Eccleston, 88, of Brick died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Brick Township.
Mrs. Eccleston enjoyed visits to Louisiana to visit her sister, trips to the Amish country and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the widow of Kenneth Eccleston who died in 1977. She was also predeceased by a son, Robert Edward Eccleston in 2016.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth Eccleston; three daughters, Patricia Giacini, Lynn Moffler, and Jane Eccleston; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown Township on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to , Memphis, TN would be appreciated. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 16, 2019