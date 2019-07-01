|
Dolores J. Pinnella
Neptune City - Dolores J. (nee Della Valle) Pinnella, 88 of Neptune City passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with her devoted sons at her bedside.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, she had lived in Neptune City for the past 57 years. She was a Communicant of St. Elizabeth's Parish, Avon by the Sea. Dolores was a Bank Officer at several local Shore area banks for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernard P. Pinnella in January of 1996, her parents Nicholas and Teresa Olita Della Valle, and her 2 sisters Isabelle Poulan and Mildred Andes.
Surviving are her devoted sons, Stephen and Andrew Pinnella with whom she lived and her 2 grandchildren Justin and Kylie Pinnella.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Burial St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019