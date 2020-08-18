1/
Dolores Jaskot
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Dolores Jaskot

April 14, 1930 - August 13, 2020

Dolores passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1930 in Taylor, Pennsylvania and grew up in Newark, New Jersey, later residing in Forked River, New Jersey. She worked for Beckton, Dickinson and Company as an Executive Assistant, from which she retired. Dee always greeted you with a smile and loved to make people happy. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Forked River and was a member of the Forked River Tuna Club.

Dolores was preceded in death by her beloved husband Benjamin M. Jaskot, by her parents Joseph and Blanche Geklinsky, her brothers Edward Jeklinski and Anthony Geklinsky and her sisters Genevieve Tenore and Blanche Crisafulli.

Survivors are her step-daughter Frankette Rinaldi and husband Anthony of Sanibel, Florida and children; her brother Joseph Geklinsky, Jr. of Nazareth, Pennsylvania; her sister Helen Yates and her husband Jimmy of Sarasota, Florida and her sister-in-law Filomena Jeklinski of Forked River, New Jersey. Dolores also leaves many nieces and nephews and their children with whom she had such fond memories.

Entombment services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Tom's River, NJ on Thursday August 20, 2020. The Finegan Funeral home, Phillipsburg, NJ has been entrusted with arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
