Dolores K. Luccarelli
Holmdel - Dolores K. Luccarelli, 84 of Holmdel passed away early Friday morning at her home surrounded by her family.
Dolores was born in Warren, PA, but settled with her family in Matawan, NJ where she was a 1953 graduate of Matawan High School. Dolores met her future husband, Dominick Luccarelli, shortly after graduating high school. The two fell in love and began "to keep company", as Dolores would always lovingly recount. After marriage, Dolores worked alongside her husband running their Route 35 roadside market which they turned into one of the premier specialty grocery stores in the state, Dearborn Farms. Dolores was an incredibly hard worker and was well respected by the store's employees and patrons.
Dolores loved her family very much and especially enjoyed spending time with them. Summers were shared at the beach in Lavalette and dinners were cooked with love for holidays and Sunday dinners. She loved hosting sleepovers for her grandchildren where staying up late and playing cards were the norm. She enjoyed spending her winters at her home in Boca Raton, Florida where she would catch up with good friends and looked forward to her family's visits for Easter. Dolores also possessed many talents and had many hobbies. She was a talented knitter who gifted her grandchildren with beautiful blankets that will always be cherished with love. Dolores enjoyed travelling and seeing different parts of the world with her husband and friends. For many years she was a member of a bowling league that she enjoyed being a part of.
Dolores always believed in the importance of philanthropy, especially for her community. Through her active involvement with local groups she was appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees of Bayshore Hospital, Vice Chairwoman of the Foundation Board and member of the Board of Directors of Bayshore Health Care Center. Dolores humbly received many accolades honoring her dedication to the causes that she believed in. She was honored by the NJ Red Cross Jersey Coast Chapter as their 2003 Community Honoree, was awarded the Humanitarian award from the Deborah Hospital Foundation of the Central Shore Chapter, was awarded by Bayshore Hospital the Humanitarian Of The Year award in 2005, was an avid benefactor of the Kiwanis Club of Holmdel, was a member of the Domestic Violence Response Team and a volunteer of the Holmdel OEM.
Dolores is predeceased by her beloved husband Dominick Luccarelli and her sister Bonnie Kooy.
Dolores is survived by her children Frank and his wife Susan Luccarelli of Copake, Lucille and her husband Sidney Christianson of Holmdel and DJ and his wife Nila Luccarelli of Holmdel. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Nicole Karras, Emily Gravenhorst, Natalie Luccarelli, Elise Qvarfordt, Dominique Christianson, Sidney Christianson, Milena Luccarelli, Belen Luccarelli, Alessandra Luccarelli and her great grandchildren Lila Karras, Grant Karras and Landon Gravenhorst.
Due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus all services will be private. Once the situation is resolved a memorial service will be announced for friends and family to attend and to celebrate the life of Dolores Luccarelli.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Frances Foundation at: Frances Foundation for Kids Fighting Cancer, 8 Bryce Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or francesfoundation.net. To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Dolores' page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020