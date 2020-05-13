Dolores Katherine Reels
Hazlet - Dolores Katherine Reels, 82 of Hazlet entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Anchor Care & Rehabilitation, Hazlet, NJ after a lengthy illness.
Dolores lived her early months in Atlantic Highlands before moving to Keyport in 1939. She joined Second Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of twelve. Dolores was a graduate of Keyport High School. She met and married the late Deacon Clyde Reels in 1957 and from that union their daughter, Claudia was born. Dolores was a self-sacrificing woman who loved helping others.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter Claudia Reels, Keyport; brothers Charles Lawson Jr., Red Bank and Rev. William Lawson (Gail), Westfield; aunts Norma Smith (Fernando), Tinton Falls and Charlotte Keyes (Lawrence), Atlantic Highlands as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. All services are private. Full obituary and condolences available online at : LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.