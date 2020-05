Dolores Katherine ReelsHazlet - Dolores Katherine Reels, 82 of Hazlet entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Anchor Care & Rehabilitation, Hazlet, NJ after a lengthy illness.Dolores lived her early months in Atlantic Highlands before moving to Keyport in 1939. She joined Second Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of twelve. Dolores was a graduate of Keyport High School. She met and married the late Deacon Clyde Reels in 1957 and from that union their daughter, Claudia was born. Dolores was a self-sacrificing woman who loved helping others.She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter Claudia Reels, Keyport; brothers Charles Lawson Jr., Red Bank and Rev. William Lawson (Gail), Westfield; aunts Norma Smith (Fernando), Tinton Falls and Charlotte Keyes (Lawrence), Atlantic Highlands as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. All services are private. Full obituary and condolences available online at : LawsonFuneralService.com Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, are in charge of arrangements.