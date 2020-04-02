|
Dolores Lundquist
Dolores Lundquist, 90 years of age, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. She was born in Irvington to Josephine and Belmont Slingerland and was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Lundquist, son Michael Lundquist and brother Arthur Slingerland.
She graduated from LaSell Junior College, earned an Associate's degree in Fashion Merchandising and worked as a buyer in New York City before becoming a devoted wife and mother.
Dolores lived most of her married life in Chatham N.J, retired to S. Carolina and then moved to Freehold 22 years ago to be closer to her three grandchildren whom she adored, Brittany, Brianna and Brooke Lundquist.
She is also survived by her daughter Patricia Marion of North Carolina, and son and daughter-in-law Craig and Bridget Lundquist of Freehold as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Due to current restrictions, burial will be private and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020