Dolores M. Chapter
Lakewood - Our lives became much sadder when we all said goodbye to Dolores Chapter of Lakewood, NJ after 93 lively years. Dolores will be remembered by those that knew her as a wonderful and caring friend to all. Dolores was born and raised in Jersey City, moving to Edison for over 20 years and finally settling in the Original Leisure Village in Lakewood, NJ. Dolores retired from John Adams Junior High School after 20 years of service as the school nurse and later from the nursing field in 1994. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Lake Church and was a member of the St. Mary's Guild. Mrs. Chapter was very active in her community, serving as the secretary for the Nurse's Foundation. She loved to crochet and read, but her true passion in life was spending time with her loving family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Chapter is predeceased by her husband Stanley G., children, James Chapter, Neal Chapter and Jeannette Chapter Cheng and granddaughter, Christelleigh.
She is survived by her children, Glenn Chapter, Patricia Chapter and Kathleen Chapter, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and sisters, Rosemary VanPelt and Janet Escudero.
