Services
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Isenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Isenburg


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores M. Isenburg Obituary
Dolores M. Isenburg

Hazlet - Dolores M. Isenburg 87, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at Bayshore Health Care Center in Holmdel on June 3, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1932 in Pond Creek, PA. Dolores grew up in White Haven, PA and after marriage, she started her life in Newark. In 1959, she moved to Hazlet where she raised her family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Bessie (Searfoss) Herbener and her beloved husband, Robert Isenburg. She is survived by her dear children, Ronald Isenburg of Hazlet, Donald Isenburg and his wife, Lynn, of Milton, GA, Robert Isenburg and his wife, Susan, of Cranford, and Dennis Isenburg and his wife, Terry, of Union Beach, her loving siblings, Peter Herbener and Rose Bariexca, her 5 cherished grandchildren and her 3 adored great-grandchildren. Dolores will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/R 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Dolores' wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now