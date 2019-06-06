|
Dolores M. Isenburg
Hazlet - Dolores M. Isenburg 87, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at Bayshore Health Care Center in Holmdel on June 3, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1932 in Pond Creek, PA. Dolores grew up in White Haven, PA and after marriage, she started her life in Newark. In 1959, she moved to Hazlet where she raised her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Bessie (Searfoss) Herbener and her beloved husband, Robert Isenburg. She is survived by her dear children, Ronald Isenburg of Hazlet, Donald Isenburg and his wife, Lynn, of Milton, GA, Robert Isenburg and his wife, Susan, of Cranford, and Dennis Isenburg and his wife, Terry, of Union Beach, her loving siblings, Peter Herbener and Rose Bariexca, her 5 cherished grandchildren and her 3 adored great-grandchildren. Dolores will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/R 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Dolores' wishes, she will be privately cremated. For information, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019