Services
St Maximilian Kolbe Church
130 St Maximilian Ln
Toms River, NJ 08753
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church
Berkeley Twp, NJ
View Map
Dolores "Lorie" Macaluso

Berkeley Twp. - Dolores "Lorie" Macaluso age 87 of Holiday City South, Berkeley Twp. passed away peacefully on Monday September 23rd. Born in Newark, she lived in Belleville before moving to Holiday City South with her husband, Korean War Veteran, Charles. She was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2005 and her sisters Evelyn, Rose and Marion. Surviving are her son Charles and his wife Donna, her daughter Jo Ann Morgenstern and her husband Charles, 5 grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and her sister Connie. A memorial mass will be offered 11:30 AM Thursday, October 3rd at St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Please consider a contribution in her memory to the , . or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019
