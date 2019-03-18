|
Dolores Margaret Picard
Howell - Dolores Margaret Picard of Howell passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1932 in Jersey City, New Jersey to George Julius Picard and Theresa Victoria Picard (née Bieber). Dolores graduated from St. Michael's High School in Jersey City in 1950.
She spent her childhood years in Jersey City and moved with her parents to Island Heights, New Jersey as a young adult. While there, she worked for Leon S. Avakian Inc. for 33 years until she retired on her 62nd birthday.
Dolores married Lawrence "Larry" Jackson DeMont in 2000. Dolores and Larry traveled widely and enjoyed Elder-Hostel programs. She faithfully attended St. Catherine of Siena Parish, in Farmingdale. Dolores loved spending time with her friends, going to Atlantic City and Broadway shows with the ladies from the Friendship Club. She was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Dolores is survived by her step-son Jason Paul DeMont of Phoenix, Arizona, her cousin Sister Dolores O'Brien of Largo, Florida, and her nephews Michael Volk of Miami, Florida, Richard Volk of Bayonne, New Jersey, and Scott Volk, and Christopher Volk, both of Warrensburg, New York.
She was predeceased by her husband Larry, her parents, and sister, Helen Picard Volk Sagos.
A memorial service in her honor will be held later this Spring. Jersey Shore Cremation Service, of Manasquan, New Jersey is handling the burial, and will have details regarding the memorial service.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 18, 2019