Dolores Marie Brady Bolen
Dolores Marie Brady Bolen (Nee: Chapman) 86 entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 28, 2019 after a valiant and brave journey through the devastating effects of Alzheimer's Disease.
Dolores was born on July 31, 1933 in Newark, NJ to Charles and Frances Chapman. She attended St. Joseph's Grammar School and Essex County Vocational School in Newark. Dolores married Phillip Brady in 1954 and was blessed with four children. Dolores became a widow at the age of 41 after Phillip's death in 1975. She married Frank Bolen in 1978. They spent 28 happy years together until his death in 2006. Dolores and Frank lived in South Amboy, NJ and Bath, PA for 7 years before retiring to Crestwood Village IV in Whiting; they also spent time as snowbirds in Barefoot Bay, Florida.
Dolores was employed by Newark College of Engineering before she had her children. She re-entered the workforce after Phillip's passing in 1975, and worked in various roles at Perth Amboy Savings/Bankers Savings. She thoroughly enjoyed her employment at a candle shop while living in PA. Dolores spent many hours volunteering throughout her life. She was a member and officer of South Amboy PTA in the 1970's, and worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Dolores continued her volunteer work at Crestwood Village, where she worked at the weekly bingo, and proudly served as a trustee for eleven years.
Dolores enjoyed an active lifestyle, loved to travel to Myrtle Beach, Charleston, SC, and the Finger Lakes of NY. She was a wonderful cook and looked forward to her annual St. Patrick's Day dinner with her family. She enjoyed listening to Perry Como music, a good glass of wine, and loved spending time with her companion Alfred Turnbull in her later years.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents Charles and Frances, her husbands Phillip Brady and Frank Bolen, her beloved daughter Patricia, her brother John, her sister Mary, and her grandson Shawn.
She is survived by her beloved children James Brady and his wife Paula, David Brady, Laura Toth and her husband Michael. Her dear grandchildren Kelly Finnegan and her husband Mark, Lauren Brady and her life partner Miguel, Kristen and Thomas McKeon, Megan Toth and her fiancé Thomas Starek, and Kyle Toth; cherished great-grandchildren Brady, Delaney, and Norah Finnegan, and Arabelle and Nyla Doranzil; devoted and loving sister Joan Carroll and her husband Gerald, her brother Charles Chapman, her brother-in-law Kenneth Burden, her daughter-in-law Leslie Tighe, many dear nieces and nephews; and her devoted companion Alfred Turnbull.
Dolores' family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Magnolia Gardens in Toms River and the nurses of Grace Hospice. We are very grateful for their devotion to Dolores' care.
Friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 from 4pm to 7pm, followed by a funeral mass at 9:30am Wednesday at St. Bernadette's Church, Parlin, NJ. She will be laid to rest at Christ Church Cemetery, Sayreville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019