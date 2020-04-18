Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Dolores Mazzillo


1932 - 2020
Dolores Mazzillo Obituary
Dolores Mazzillo

Berkeley Township - Dolores (nee Raposo) Mazzillo, age 88, of the Holiday City section of Berkeley Township passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Sandy Valley, PA, she moved to Newark at age 12 and lived in Bloomfield for 30 years before settling in Holiday City in 1994.

Mrs. Mazzillo was a member of the Red Hats Society, and enjoyed bowling and playing mahjong. She was an excellent cook known for preparing delicious meals, and also for having a "green thumb". She was a diehard New York Yankees fan.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Agnes (Acker) Raposo, and her brothers Antonio and Jack Raposo. She is survived by James, her devoted husband of 67 years; her three daughters, Carol Mazzillo, Sandra Treshock and her husband Edward, and Gina Mazzillo; her grandchildren, Timothy and his wife Lauren, Noelle and her husband Ryan, Nicholas and Gabrielle; her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Makenna, Everleigh, and Bodhi; and her sister, Gloria Chirico.

Private services were held under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. Interment was at Brig. Gen. W.C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
