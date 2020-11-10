Dolores M.(nee Czarnecki) Pancurak
Long Branch - Dolores M.(nee Czarnecki) Pancurak, 76, of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. She was born in Newark, NJ and moved to the shore area in 1976. She was a communicant of St. Michael's R.C. Church, Long Branch as well as a member of their Rosary Society. Dolores worked as a Registered Nurse for 36 years. She started her career at Orange Memorial in Orange, NJ, continued at Riverview Medical Center from 20 years and then headed to Care One at King James until she retired. Dolores loved the Jersey Shore and her favorite things to do were read by the beach and walk across the street to attend her church services.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband of 47 years, Andrew J. Pancurak, who passed away in 2014. Surviving are her son, Jeffery, and his children, Jeffrey and Caitlin, Hazlet/Middletown; a daughter, Kathleen Elgrim, her husband Ernie and their children, Thomas and Megan, Fair Haven; a daughter, Suzanne Carr, her husband Chuck and their children, Abigail and Cameron, West Greenwich, Rhode Island; her sister, Lorraine Pietrucha, Toms River, and brother Edward Czarnecki, Wellsville, NY.
A Socially Distance Visitation will be from 4p.m. to 7p.m. on Friday, November 13th at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch. Following New Jersey's current guidelines, the number of people will be limited in the funeral home. Please respect that face masks will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice, 1340 Campus Parkway, Bldg. C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 or The American Stroke Association
in Dolores' memory would be greatly appreciated.