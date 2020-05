Dolores Reagor MaderaOceanport - Dolores Reagor Madera, 91, of Oceanport, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from COVID-19.She was born in Ridley Park, PA and lived in many places as an Army wife before settling in New Jersey. A beloved mother and grandmother who had great stories to tell of her life experiences.She was predeceased by her husband, Leocadio Madera; her parents, Joseph and Anna King and a sister, Nancy Kohlbrenna.Surviving are son, George and his wife Barbara Reagor; daughters, Anna and her husband Robert Wainright and Doreen Ross and her partner Joseph Stroud; sister, Elsie (Joyce) and her husband Ted Dobrowski; 5 nieces and nephews; 6 grandsons, Michael and Joseph and Elaine Reagor, Taylor and Connor Ross and Evan and Jessica Juska and Kyle Juska and 2 great-grandsons, Jacob and Matthew Juska.Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your favorite charity . Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com