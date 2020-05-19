Dolores Reagor Madera
Dolores Reagor Madera

Oceanport - Dolores Reagor Madera, 91, of Oceanport, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from COVID-19.

She was born in Ridley Park, PA and lived in many places as an Army wife before settling in New Jersey. A beloved mother and grandmother who had great stories to tell of her life experiences.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leocadio Madera; her parents, Joseph and Anna King and a sister, Nancy Kohlbrenna.

Surviving are son, George and his wife Barbara Reagor; daughters, Anna and her husband Robert Wainright and Doreen Ross and her partner Joseph Stroud; sister, Elsie (Joyce) and her husband Ted Dobrowski; 5 nieces and nephews; 6 grandsons, Michael and Joseph and Elaine Reagor, Taylor and Connor Ross and Evan and Jessica Juska and Kyle Juska and 2 great-grandsons, Jacob and Matthew Juska.

Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
