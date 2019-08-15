Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Manasquan, NJ
View Map
Dolores Rozental Obituary
Dolores Rozental

Wall Township - Dolores (nee LaMonica) Rozental, 76 of Wall Township passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with her family by her side. Dolores was born in Nutley, NJ and raised in Long Branch and Hendersonville, N.C. where she graduated from Hendersonville High School. She returned back to NJ where she worked for Mutual Benefit in Newark for several years before becoming the bookkeeper for her husband, orthodontist, Dr. Arnie Rozental DMD. Dolores loved to shop, travel, music and dancing. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting and entertaining especially around the holidays.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Dr. Arnie Rozental in 2011. She is survived by her loving children Melanie (William) Feldman of Howell, Kathy (Joe) Partusch of Claremont, FL and Lorine (Kevin) Lightbody of Wall, NJ; seven cherished grandchildren Evan, Rachel, Jake, Ava, Alex, Emily and Patrick. Dolores is also survived by her beloved siblings Anna Lee (Lino) DeSimone of Nutley, NJ, Philip LaMonica of Spring Hill, FL, and Richard (Connie) LaMonica of Fairfield, NJ. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Denis Church, Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 2310 Route 34 Suite 1D Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019
