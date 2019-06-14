Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores Smith Obituary
Dolores Smith

Long Branch - Dolores Smith, age 83 of Long Branch, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home. Born in Newark, she had lived in Long Branch, before moving to Taylors, SC with her family. Dolores spent much of her life walking - walking around New York City for 34 years while acting as the breadwinner for her family; walking around the block with sleepless babies as she helped raise her grandchildren; walking up and down the two staircases of her home until the day she fell ill. All of these steps are representative of the steps Dolores took to ensure that her family lived a life of stability and prosperity.



Dolores' sacrifice, strength, and love has been instilled her those who adored her, including her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Rich Megill; 2 grandchildren, Alex and Casey Megill; her niece, Tammy Morrell and her husband Jeff and her great grandnephews and niece, Evan, Rosalena and Anthony Morrell. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Lena Moylon and her sister, June Rose, and her lifelong companion Rocky Splendorio.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 7-9 pm at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Flowers will be accepted or donation may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now