Dolores Smith
Long Branch - Dolores Smith, age 83 of Long Branch, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home. Born in Newark, she had lived in Long Branch, before moving to Taylors, SC with her family. Dolores spent much of her life walking - walking around New York City for 34 years while acting as the breadwinner for her family; walking around the block with sleepless babies as she helped raise her grandchildren; walking up and down the two staircases of her home until the day she fell ill. All of these steps are representative of the steps Dolores took to ensure that her family lived a life of stability and prosperity.
Dolores' sacrifice, strength, and love has been instilled her those who adored her, including her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Rich Megill; 2 grandchildren, Alex and Casey Megill; her niece, Tammy Morrell and her husband Jeff and her great grandnephews and niece, Evan, Rosalena and Anthony Morrell. She was predeceased by her parents Paul and Lena Moylon and her sister, June Rose, and her lifelong companion Rocky Splendorio.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 7-9 pm at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Flowers will be accepted or donation may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019