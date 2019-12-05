|
Dolores "Dee" Stoia
Dolores "Dee" Stoia, 85, formerly of Oakhurst, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Dolores was retired, but worked as a manicurist for many years. She worked at several salons, The Studio in Deal, Ray Charles of Oakhurst, and the Clip Joint of Eatontown. Dolores had a very bubbly personality and was loved by many who have known her. Dolores loved to craft and decorate her home. She loved animals, especially her cats. She also loved to cook and celebrate the holidays, but spending time with her family was most important to her. She was predeceased by her Husband Anthony " Nino" Stoia in 2010. Surviving are her daughters, Denise Scannapieco, and her husband Thomas of Jackson and Doreen Stoia of Doylestown, PA and her grand daughter Deena Valentino and her husband Joseph of Lakehurst. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday December 8 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. A funeral liturgy will be offered on Monday December 9 at 9 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd, Jackson Township. Interment will follow at The Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019