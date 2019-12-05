Services
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
935 Bennetts Mills Rd
Jackson Township, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Stoia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "Dee" Stoia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores "Dee" Stoia Obituary
Dolores "Dee" Stoia

Dolores "Dee" Stoia, 85, formerly of Oakhurst, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Dolores was retired, but worked as a manicurist for many years. She worked at several salons, The Studio in Deal, Ray Charles of Oakhurst, and the Clip Joint of Eatontown. Dolores had a very bubbly personality and was loved by many who have known her. Dolores loved to craft and decorate her home. She loved animals, especially her cats. She also loved to cook and celebrate the holidays, but spending time with her family was most important to her. She was predeceased by her Husband Anthony " Nino" Stoia in 2010. Surviving are her daughters, Denise Scannapieco, and her husband Thomas of Jackson and Doreen Stoia of Doylestown, PA and her grand daughter Deena Valentino and her husband Joseph of Lakehurst. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday December 8 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. A funeral liturgy will be offered on Monday December 9 at 9 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd, Jackson Township. Interment will follow at The Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -