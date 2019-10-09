|
|
Dolores Strockbine
Forked River - Dolores (Kleese) Strockbine, 85, of Forked River, died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. Born in Brooklyn, she was raised in Richmond Hill, Queens and also lived in Florham Park, Union City, Hamilton Square and Cranford before moving to Forked River. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School and studied vocal music at Manhattan School of Music. Dolores has sung in church choirs and several community choruses including Ocean County College Community Chorus, the Crestwood Chorus and the Island Singers. She was an active member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Beachwood. She helped organized the Prayer Shawl Ministry and quilts for kids. She also sang in the Church Choir and was a member of Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She was predeceased by her parents Herbert and Evelyn (MacGregor) Kleese and also by her brother Kenneth.
Surviving are; her husband of 61 years, Reverend Doctor C. Paul Strockbine; 3 children, Karen Cimorelli and her husband Rev. Matthew, David Strockbine and his wife Laura and Susan Schlichting; also 6 grandchildren, Jillian Cimorelli, Shelby Strockbine, Jesse, Emily and Anna Schlichting.
Visitation hours will be Friday, Oct. 11th, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. On Saturday, the Divine Service of the Eucharistic liturgy will be offered at 11am in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 130 Cable Ave., Beachwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores's memory to; St. Paul Lutheran Church, (www.stpaul-lutheranchurch.com) would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019