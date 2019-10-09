Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Strockbine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Strockbine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Strockbine Obituary
Dolores Strockbine

Forked River - Dolores (Kleese) Strockbine, 85, of Forked River, died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. Born in Brooklyn, she was raised in Richmond Hill, Queens and also lived in Florham Park, Union City, Hamilton Square and Cranford before moving to Forked River. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School and studied vocal music at Manhattan School of Music. Dolores has sung in church choirs and several community choruses including Ocean County College Community Chorus, the Crestwood Chorus and the Island Singers. She was an active member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Beachwood. She helped organized the Prayer Shawl Ministry and quilts for kids. She also sang in the Church Choir and was a member of Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She was predeceased by her parents Herbert and Evelyn (MacGregor) Kleese and also by her brother Kenneth.

Surviving are; her husband of 61 years, Reverend Doctor C. Paul Strockbine; 3 children, Karen Cimorelli and her husband Rev. Matthew, David Strockbine and his wife Laura and Susan Schlichting; also 6 grandchildren, Jillian Cimorelli, Shelby Strockbine, Jesse, Emily and Anna Schlichting.

Visitation hours will be Friday, Oct. 11th, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. On Saturday, the Divine Service of the Eucharistic liturgy will be offered at 11am in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 130 Cable Ave., Beachwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores's memory to; St. Paul Lutheran Church, (www.stpaul-lutheranchurch.com) would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now