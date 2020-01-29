|
Dolores Thomson, loving wife of 72 years of John Thomson passed away on January 28, 2020.
Dolores is survived by her husband John, her three children, Joann, wife of Stephen Lazorchak, Paul and his wife Susan, and Robert and his wife Carol. Dolores had three grandchildren Adam Lazorchak married to Hayes, Mary married to Kevin Fennessy, and Eric Thomson married to Dierdre, and four great grandchildren Cassidy and Avery Fennessy, Alexander Lazorchak, and Claire Thomson.
Dolores is remembered lovingly by her family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in her honor at St. James RC Church in Red Bank on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers you consider donating to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. The Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020