|
|
Dolores "Dee" Yeck
Paris, TN - Dolores "Dee" Yeck age 82 of Paris, TN, formerly of Brick, NJ, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Henry County Medical Center.
Dee was the retired owner/operator of Paris on Wheels skating rink in Paris. She competed in the Senior Olympics where she won numerous medals at the local, state, and national levels. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and working puzzles. She also enjoyed traveling, cruising, and anything that involved being outside. Dee loved to teach line dancing and spent many hours at dances in northwest Tennessee. She volunteered at the Central School Office on Aging where she was involved with the Meals on Wheels program. She also was involved with Project Help and Helping Hand. For many years, she helped with the Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal.
Born February 1, 1937 in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James L. Connelly and the late Anna Pezzano Connelly.
She was married to George Yeck, Sr., who preceded her in death May 8, 1989.
Dee is survived by her two daughters: Glenda (James) Calabro of Brick, NJ and Deborah (William) Patterson of Dunedin, FL; three grandchildren: Stacey (Michael) Elmendorf of Toms River, NJ, Jennifer Patterson and Fiancé Justin Corbett of Dunedin, FL, Christopher (Melissa) Lecerda of Brick, NJ; and six great grandchildren: Derek Elmendorf, Brandon Elmendorf, Olivia Calabro, DeeAnna Calabro, Connor Corbett and Alexandra Corbett.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son: George Yeck II and a brother: Ronald Connelly.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home 201 Dunlap St., Paris, TN 38242. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Ridgeway Funeral Home from 4 to 7 pm. Her funeral service will be held at 7 pm with Craig Peevyhouse officiating.
A committal service followed by burial will be at the Nashville National VA Cemetery in Madison, TN, on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 12 pm.
Memorials may be made to Project Help 55 Jones Bend Rd Ext., Paris, TN 38242.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019